Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular actors and singers in the Punjabi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap’s film Udta Punjab in 2016. Since then he has appeared in films like Phillauri, Good Newwz, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, and many more.

While he has gained a lot of fan following with his acting chops and singing, he has also been embroiled in a few controversies. Back in 2014, he was accused of promoting alcoholism in his songs. The singer came under heavy criticism for it.

Diljit Dosanjh’s single Patiala Peg came under heavy scrutiny. A section of the society claimed that the actor is promoting such an element (alcohol) that has ruined the lives of enormous youth in Punjab. They also claimed that several of his fans look up to him as a role model.

The G.O.A.T singer during a conversation with Hindustan Times said, “I am not a role model for anyone. The same actor plays the role of a thief and a police officer on-screen. It’s not fair to look for role models in them. Being an entertainer, I want to play the role both of a villain and a hero. You can spread awareness through entertainment. I acted in Udta Punjab (2016) which was based on drugs even though I never drink. Also, just because I’ve never had alcohol does not mean I cannot sing about it… Aap logon ko choose karna hai ki aapko kya seekhna hai.”

Diljit Dosanjh further added, “Main paise bana raha hoon, apni life aur family ko safe kar raha hoon. If I get an opportunity to do something in life, I will do it. Right now, I am a very selfish person.”

