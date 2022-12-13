Actress Samantha has gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, especially after announcing her divorce from her husband Naga Chaitanya. Though the couple announced their separation last year, a lot of backlash, hatred, and trolls came in for the actress this year which led to her making headlines quite several times.

Months after the separation from Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have grabbed eyeballs for various reasons. Well here are the top five controversial issues that Samantha was surrounded by and hit the headlines as well. Take a look at those times.

Did Chay blame her for The Family Man 2?

Quite a lot of people have started saying that Chaitanya was hurt by Samantha’s role in the web series, The Family Man 2. At one point, Chaitanya told the media that he chooses his roles very carefully so that neither his family nor his personal life is affected by those roles. According to the Times of India, Samantha‘s bold performance in the web series is said to have been one of the reasons for their separation.

Deletion of the separation post

A few months after separation, the actress deleted the post that announces her divorce from her husband, Naga Chaitanya. Soon came up. A lot of rumours doing rounds saying the couple was planning to reconcile. However, a source close to Samantha told the media that she was trying to keep her social media profile of clutter free one.

Alimony of Rs 200 cr

One rumor that Samantha herself responded to is that she has taken Rs.200 crore alimony. According to the Times of India, Samantha turned down the alimony offer reportedly stating that she is an independent woman and a self-made star who doesn’t need alimony to separate from her partner.

Opens up on divorce

After keeping quiet and maintaining silence for quite a lot of month, Samantha finally answered all questions about her divorce on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan season seven. While being on the show, Samantha said that if she and Chaitanya put together in a room, all the sharp objects have to be hidden. And that makes it very clear that they have so much anger and grudge against each other that they might end up killing each other if they are together in a room.

Rumor on Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya dating each other

A couple of months ago, there were rumors that Naga Chaitanya is dating, Major heroine Sobhita Dhulipala. People on social media started talking il about Samantha right after this rumor was out and said that it was her PR team that was trying to fabricate these rumors. “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!” Samantha tweeted.

