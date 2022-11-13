Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made a mark with the streaming show ‘Made in Heaven’, seems to be teasing her fans with a spoiler from the show’s upcoming second season. The actress recently graced an award ceremony in Mumbai for which she wore a Goth, look sporting a velvet gown, a veil, gloves and a cap.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, the actress also posted an image with ‘Made in Heaven’ co-star Jim Sarbh. In the image, Sobhita has her hand on Sarbh’s neck and it’s left everyone speculating on whether the actress. She wrote on the picture: “Mih (Made in Heaven) szn (season) 2 spoiler lol iykyk (if you know, you know).”

The picture seems to point to the friction between Sobhita Dhulipala’s character Tara and Jim’s Adil Khanna in the series this season.

After a successful first season, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, reportedly charters into international waters this season.

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a part of successful projects like ‘Major’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. She will be next seen in ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2 and in ‘Night Manager’ with Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

