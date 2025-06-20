Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles, arrived on the big screen today and has almost concluded its day 1. It felt that the film failed to build the required buzz in the pre-release stage, but today’s performance at the Indian box office was beyond expectations. Not only did it hit the double-digit score, but it also registered the second biggest opening for Dhanush. Keep reading to know what early trends of the opening day have to suggest!

Enjoys a positive reception

The latest Telugu-Tamil bilingual crime drama released amid decent expectations. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, with praise for Dhanush’s performance and the overall concept. Other actors are also being praised for their performances. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth has been favorable.

Opens strongly in the Telugu version

Kuberaa opened much better in Telugu, with morning shows recording 39% occupancy, followed by 55% in afternoon shows. In the evening shows, the film registered an upward trend with the occupancy of 57%. While the reports of night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the film is enjoying strong occupancy even in the night shows.

Decent performance in Tamil

In the Tamil version, Kuberaa started with 27% morning occupancy, followed by 29% in afternoon shows. Evening shows recorded 31% occupancy. In the night shows, reports suggest an upward trend due to favorable word-of-mouth.

How much is Kuberaa earning at the Indian box office on day 1?

Considering such occupancy, Kuberaa is heading for a day 1 collection of 12.50- 13.50 crore net at the Indian box office, as per early trends flowing in. The final number might exceed 13.50 crores if the night shows display a solid hold. Nonetheless, the numbers are much higher than we mentioned in the prediction report.

Second biggest opening for Dhanush!

With 12.50-13.50 crores, the film has recorded the second biggest opening for Dhanush after Raayan’s 13.70 crores. When the actual number comes, there’s an outside chance it might topple Raayan to be his biggest opener. But as of now, the second biggest opening is locked for the actor, surpassing Karnan‘s 10.40 crores.

