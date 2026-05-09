Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, has emerged as an epic disappointment. Marking the reunion of two Mollywood legends, the film was expected to fare much better and rake in big numbers. In reality, it failed to maintain the momentum after a solid start. After the second Friday, collections have crossed the 73 crore mark, which looks good in isolation, but considering the cost, the numbers aren’t up to the mark. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 8!

How much did Patriot earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

The Malayalam spy-action thriller registered the second-biggest Mollywood opening solely because of the stardom of both legends. However, since word of mouth has been unfavorable, it has experienced a significant decline, and now the film is struggling to even make respectable earnings.

In India, Patriot scored just 76 lakh on the second Friday, day 8, pushing the overall collection to 27.74 crore net. It equals 32.73 crore gross. Overseas, too, the film is showing signs of exhaustion and currently stands at 41.25 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 73.98 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 27.74 crore

India gross – 32.73 crore

Overseas gross – 41.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 73.98 crore

Patriot won’t enter Mohanlal’s top 5 grossers of all time

Patriot is already a big disappointment, and it is heading for a lifetime gross of around 80 crore globally, or even less. So, it won’t be able to join the top 5 grossers of Mohanlal. To claim the fifth spot, the film must beat Neru (85.24 crore), which is 11.26 crore away. Since the spy-action thriller won’t add another 11.27 crore to the kitty, it’ll fail to enter Lalettan’s top 5 grossers.

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 grorssers globally (gross):

L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Pulimurugan – 139.5 crore Lucifer – 127.44 crore Neru – 85.24 crore

More about the film

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayan. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film was released in theaters on May 1. It was made on a budget of 125 crore.

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