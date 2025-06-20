There have been some positive changes in the post-pandemic era, one of which is the growth of several regional industries. Currently, the Odia cinema is grabbing all the limelight due to its latest release, Bou Buttu Bhuta. The film stars Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role, who became a popular face after the success of Daman, and has already emerged as a big success at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 8 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the Odia horror-thriller film was theatrically released on June 12. Upon its release, the film received mostly decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth. As a result, it maintained a firm grip at ticket windows and fetched a winning total.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Bou Buttu Bhuta started its journey by earning 40 lakh. With positive word-of-mouth coming into play, it scored a solid 3 crores during the 4-day extended opening weekend. During weekdays, the film displayed an excellent hold and maintained the collection much higher than the opening day.

Overall, Bou Buttu Bhuta has concluded its 8-day extended opening week by amassing an impressive 5.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 6.90 crore gross. This is a solid number, and from here, the film is expected to enjoy a successful run for at least a couple of weeks despite the release of Aamir Khan‘s Sitaare Zameen Par.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 40 lakh

Day 2 – 35 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 1.25 crores

Day 5 – 90 lakh

Day 6 – 70 lakh

Day 7 – 55 lakh

Day 8 – 70 lakh

Total – 5.85 crores

Box office verdict of the film

While the exact budget is not officially declared, reports suggest the Babushaan Mohanty starrer is made at 3-4 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 5.85 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 2.85-1.85 crores or 95-46.25% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a plus affair at the Indian box office.

