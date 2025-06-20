Despite several new releases like How to Train Your Dragon, Ballerina, and Karate Kid: Legends, Tom Cruise is not ready to give up as Ethan Hunt. His latest magnum opus, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, still holds firmly at the North American box office. While maintaining the pace at ticket counters, the film is now inches away from becoming the 6th highest-grossing film of the franchise. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action extravaganza was released on May 23. Despite positive reviews and word-of-mouth, the film displayed the typical Mission: Impossible movie trend: fetching lower than expected numbers in the domestic market while making big money overseas. Also, factors like a clash with Lilo & Stitch and new releases every week affected its domestic run.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the North American box office in 27 days?

As per the latest collection update, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning amassed a solid $1.2 million on day 27, the fourth Wednesday. It was a minimal drop compared to the third Wednesday’s $1.5 million. This hold is really good considering the fact that the film has over 500 less theatres compared to last week.

Overall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned $170.3 million at the North American box office in 27 days. Considering the momentum, the film has an outside chance of hitting $200 million.

All set to become the 6th highest-grossing film of the franchise

With $170.3 million in the kitty, Mission: Impossible 8 is inches away from surpassing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘s $172.64 million. This feat will be accomplished by this Friday, thus making it the 6th highest-grossing film of the franchise at the North American box office. Before ending the run, it will also beat Mission: Impossible’s $180.98 million and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’s $195.04 million.

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $170.3 million (27 days) Mission: Impossible III – $134.03 million

