War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is among the most highly anticipated Indian films. Featuring the epic crossover between a Bollywood and a Tollywood star, the magnum opus promises to be a perfect treat for the masses. Needless to say, it carries immense potential to break several existing records of Bollywood at the Indian box office. But apart from that, it will also help YRF cross the significant post-COVID milestone on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed report!

YRF’s post-COVID run has been underwhelming so far

The post-COVID era hasn’t been that good for YRF. The reputed and renowned production house of Indian cinema has tasted success only once since the pandemic ended. Yes, you read that right! Apart from Pathaan, none of its theatrical releases emerged victorious. In total, the production house churned out seven theatrical releases.

Pathaan was a historic success, collecting 543.22 crores. Tiger 3 made hefty earnings of 286 crores, but it was a losing affair due to its massive budget. All the remaining releases failed to touch the 100 crore mark. The cumulative collection of these movies stands at 973.96 crore net at the Indian box office.

Post-COVID releases of YRF at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bunty Aur Babli 2 – 12.50 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 15.59 crores

Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crores

Shamshera – 43 crores

Pathaan – 543.22 crores

The Great Indian Family – 5.65 crores

Tiger 3 – 286 crores

Total – 973.96

War 2 to help YRF reach a major box office milestone

As we can see, YRF has accumulated a cumulative sum of 973.96 crores and needs just 26.04 crores more to reach the major milestone of 1000 crores in the post-COVID era. War 2 will help the production house reach this milestone on its opening day itself.

Apart from helping YRF earn 1000 crores post-COVID, War 2 also looks forward to making history by giving Bollywood its first-ever 100 crore net opener at the Indian box office. Let’s see how the fury unleashes on 14 August 2025.

