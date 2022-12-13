Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi was seen putting on quite a lot of weight in his past few films. Yeah, his fans started getting worried, especially after his shirtless scene in Vikram, which was released in June. In the film DSP, which was released last week, he looked very heavy.

Vijay Sethupathi today took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself that left all his fans amazed. Vijay is seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of goggles. The picture, which is a mirror selfie, seems to have been clicked from his caravan, which is something we are unable to get over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi have realised that he lost quite a lot of weight and the transformation is something that left them spellbound. The transformation looks so good and it makes everyone say that he’s going to bounce back strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Sethupathi (@actorvijaysethupathi)

A fan wrote, “Wow…So Fit.”

Actor Thangadurai commented “What A Changeover.”

Another fan wrote, “Sir Ek Dum Se Bhokal Mai.”

Fans reacted to the picture with comments like ‘inspiration’ and ‘unbelievable’. Many said he had answered ‘haters’, who had trolled him for his weight over the years.

Many haters of the actor said this picture is fake but the ones who believed in his hard work said they are very sure about what he can achieve if he decides to. Vijay is not a regional actor anymore. He has gained so much fandom across the country and is all set to be seen soon in his Bollywood debut film Christmas for which he paired up with Katrina Kaif.

Fans of Vijay Sethupathi or smitten by this new version of the actor that they did not expect to see this soon.

Vijay will soon make his Hindi debut with his web outing Farzi with Shahid Kapoor, and two films, Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.

Must Read: RRR Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Says “I Don’t Write Stories, I Steal Stories”, Makes Major Revelation About Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer’s Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News