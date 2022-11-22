SS Rajamouli’s father and veteran writer, KV Vijayendra Prasad is amongst the most celebrated writers in India. The man has been behind several memorable films like the Baahubali franchise, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR. Recently, he opened up about his process of penning stories and also made a revelation about the sequel to Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer. Keep reading to know more.

Prasad has been in the industry for a long but he received global appreciation after the Baahubali franchise. Most recently, his RRR, directed by his own son SS Rajamouli, created ripples all across the globe. Film experts and audiences from all corners have been praising the story and screenplay of the film and there’s high demand for the sequel now.

Speaking about his writing process, KV Vijayendra Prasad told Pinkvilla, “I don’t write stories, I steal stories. Stories are there around you, be it epics like Mahabharat, Ramayan or real-life incidences, there are stories everywhere. You need to represent it in your unique style.” He further added what makes him write masterpieces which he did with RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and his other works. “You have to create something out of nothing. You have to present a lie, which looks like truth. A person who can tell a good lie can be a good storyteller,” he added.

Speaking about the RRR sequel, KV Vijayendra Prasad shared a positive development that he has “cracked the sequel’s premise”.

Meanwhile, before Prasad, even SS Rajamouli had confirmed that the basic concept for the RRR sequel had been cracked. Now, let’s see how much time movie lovers will have to wait to witness the magnum opus.

