Ever since Vikram turned out to be a blockbuster, anticipation is really high for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film. It’s been said that Lokesh’s upcoming films would be connected to Vikram, thus expanding his universe. The latest we hear is now about Thalapathy Vijay’s next after Varisu i.e. #Thalapathy67 (working title) and the inclusion of Kamal Haasan in it. Keep reading to know.

For the unversed, Lokesh’s Vikram had references to Karthi starrer Kaithi. Then towards the end of the film, we saw the introduction of Suriya as Rolex, thus making it clear that Kamal Haasan vs Suriya is definitely on the cards. Ever since then, the talks about Lokesh building his own universe are in full swing. Now, the universe is going to get much bigger with Vijay joining the force.

Recently, as per the viral clip on social media, actor Narain, who was a part of both Kaithi and Vikram, almost confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th film is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe (LCU). Further, a report on TrackTollywood.com states that Kamal Haasan too could join Vijay and expand the LCU further. Let’s hope it’s all true!

#Thalapathy67 – Lokesh Cinematic Universe ( LCU ) 💯🥵🔥🔥 • Confirmed By @itsNarain @ Recent Interview..😎🔥

• He Is Not Part Of Thalapathy 67 But Only In #Kaithi2 ✌🏼

• @Dir_Lokesh Sambhavam Loading..😎🔥 MOST ANTICIPATED FILM – #THALAPATHY67 💯💥 pic.twitter.com/QgMtEYOFzB — Vijay Karthikeyan (@Vijay_Karthi27) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Thalapathu Vijay will be next seen in Varisu, which is scheduled to release during Pongal and Sankranti 2023. The actor is also rumoured to be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Even though it’s not confirmed, Vijay’s recent meet with Shah Rukh has done the job of giving an unofficial confirmation to fans.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared his experience, “Partied with Anirudh (Ravichander, the music composer), (held) deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks Atlee and Priya for your hospitality. Now, (I) need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!”

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

