Shahid Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and there’s no denying that. Over the years, he has given us some of the most incredible characters to remember him by and he has also dated some of the most good looking actresses in B-town including Kareena Kapoor Khan. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when his ‘Jab We Met’ co-star Tarun Raj Arora who played the role of Anshuman opened up on his equation with ex-girlfriend Kareena on the sets. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Reportedly both Kareena and Shahid dated each other for a brief period of time and were always out and about their relationship with fans and media. They broke up after their four-year long relationship during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s film and were reportedly a little uncomfortable around each other.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tarun Raj Arora spoke about the equation between the two exes – Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The ex-couple behaved like professionals on the sets of Jab We Met.

Tarun Raj Arora told the publication, “The tough time in their relationship did not affect the shooting, but I could see that things were a bit weird. When you have a couple on set, you expect them to be a little lovey-dovey and happy. There was an air of discomfort. However, I thought that they are serious actors and didn’t let their personal equation affect their work. They did not even joke with each other.”

At the moment, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have cordial relationships with each other and usually avoid talking about each other publicly. In fact, the actor told Kareena about his marriage with wife Mira Rajput even before revealing it to the media.

What are your thoughts on Tarun Raj Arora opening up on the working equation between exes Kareena & Shahid during an interview? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Asked Shahid Kapoor To ‘Shut Up’ After A Heated Argument On Camera After He Said “Aap Kyun Beech Mein Kood Rahi… Purani Aadat Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram