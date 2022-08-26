This year’s one of the most hyped and anticipated movies, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger has been ranked as the worst-rated movie in IMDB. Don’t trust us? Scroll down to read the report and check out the list below!

Vijay’s Pan-India film Liger was helmed by South India’s one of the most celebrated directors, Puri Jagannadh. Its a story about an underdog boxer who makes it big through his own journey.

Ever since its release, people have been bashing the script, the acting skills of the main leads, the unnecessary introduction of the side characters and so on and so forth. Now, the IMDB list shows that Vijay Deverakonda‘s Liger has been worst rated among the other films released in 2022.

Shocking right? Even though it was a movie for the audience, it was them who didn’t accept it with open hearts. Liger has been rated as 1.8 in the IMDB list. Liger has even crossed Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa and other movies released in 2022 in being the worst one. Laal Singh Chaddha has been rated 5, while Raksha Bandhan is at 4.6, Dobaaraa is at 2.9, and on the other hand, Shamshera is at 4.9.

According to a report on Reddit, as soon as Internet users saw the list, they started commenting on it. While one wrote “Ignore tha 10s and 1s. Those might be biased. Even other than those, the biggest bar is 2. This movie is clearly hated across the board.” Another user penned, “Saala flop breed”, another one commented, “Who is giving 10 to this movie ?”

One of them even bashed Karan Johar and Bollywood and wrote about Liger, “Karan thought all south indian movies are getting blockbuster, so lets make a south indian movie with a south indian superstar . But what happened is exact opposite. That south indian star become arrogant in his and other bollywood actors company so much that even public in south is hating this movie like anything.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

