Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving backlash ever since its release. Now, a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) has been filed against the film in Kolkata High Court, demanding a full ban in Bengal. Scroll down to read what happened.

Aamir Khan’s LSC released on August 16, 2022, and since then the audience has been giving a mix response. It is the Indian adaptation of classic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

According to a report in India Today, a PIL has been filed against Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in Kolkata High Court and the matter will be heard on August 23, 2022 in the court of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava. In the PIL it has been stated that there should be a complete ban on the film in Bengal, and if the full ban is not done, then atleast police should be posted outside every theatre to restrict audience from watching the movie because what is shown in the film can disturb the peace and order in Bengal.

The PIL has been filed by Advocate Nazia Elahi Khan as according to her, the Army has not been represented properly.

This is not the first time that the film Laal Singh Chaddha is facing backlash from the people. Earlier, in UP some members of Hindu outfit staged protests to call an absolute ban on the film. The protest became vivid when the members blamed Aamir Khan for allegedly mocking the Hindu deities.

Because of all the negativity, Aamir Khan is reportedly taking a break for 2 months and going for a trip to US to get over the heartbreaking situation around his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

From boycotting the film to getting banned from certain places, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is facing rigorous heat at the moment. What do you think of the movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

