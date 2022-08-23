Dear Zindagi is a movie that will be remembered for so many reasons. Whether it was the beauty of Goa or the ‘chairs’ of Alia Bhatt and the hot psychologist that Shah Rukh Khan was, there was so much to take from. The movie had a deep meaning that inspired many but did you know Katrina Kaif would have been the leading face opposite SRK? Scroll below for interesting details!

As most know, Dear Zindagi was directed by ace filmmaker Gauri Shinde who also has English Vinglish and Shamitabh to her credits. The 2016 film turned out to be a hit affair at the box office with earnings of about 68 crores. While the director never had Alia in her mind as her first choice, it was SRK and Karan Johar who changed her mind.

The revelation was even made when Alia Bhatt got into a conversation with Rajeev Masand. It was the interviewer who spoke about how another actress was being considered for the role in Dear Zindagi but it was Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar who spoke to Gauri Shinde and convinced her that Alia Bhatt could nail the part.

To this, Alia Bhatt had reacted, “I know that there was someone else on board earlier. And then there was a conversation about the film maybe going to me. That’s all I know. And the next thing I know that Gauri came to me and we were on board. Now, I don’t know whether she got convinced… Maybe because I was young, but it’s okay because sometimes your director has to see things a little differently”

Gossip mill has it that Katrina Kaif was actually the first choice for the coming-of-age drama.

Well, everyone knows about the hit pairing for Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif and this could have been a whole different genre that the duo would have been seen in. But there’s no denying that Alia Bhatt aced the role and now we cannot imagine any other star playing Kaira.

