KRK Claims Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Films Are Flops Because They’re Now ‘Old & Ghamandi’: “They All Should Retire Now”

Kamaal R Khan is back at attacking the Khans. Netizens had a field day yesterday when they witnessed the Twitter spat between KRK and Taapsee Pannu over Dobaaraa collections. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has new reasoning on why Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will continue to flop in Bollywood. Scroll below for details.

A few days back, Kamaal had announced his retirement as a critic. He thanked all his followers for supporting him in his journey of 9 years. Along with that, he took a dig at Bollywood members and said they would all be the happiest. Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to be his last review but Aamir Khan invited him for a special screening, hence he refrained from sharing his opinions.

In a latest tweet, KRK shared his opinion on the Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, “All Khan actors fans must understand that now khan actor film can not work in India. Because these all khan actors are old, Ghamandi and know nothing about good, bad script. They believe that only Karan Johar n Adi Chopra can make a hit film. Therefore they all shud retire now.”

In another tweet, KRK slammed Bollywood for not accepting its failures. “Surprisingly today also Bollywood ppl are not ready to accept their mistake. Today also they are blaming public for failure of their crap films. Becas these fools consider themselves Genius till the last breath. Today also Bolly ppl call Adi Chopra & Karan Johar genius. #AaaThoo!,” he shared.

Meanwhile, KRK has already predicted that Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan in lead will be box office disasters. Only time will tell if his prediction is true!

