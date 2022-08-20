KRK has something ‘atrangi’ or the other to communicate to his followers every single day. He has been after Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and did not stop the negativity until the film failed at the box office. His latest target is Shah Rukh Khan whose Pathaan as per him will be a commercial failure. Scroll below to see how he’s been comparing himself with SRK as a ‘superstar.’

For the longest time, Kamaal R Khan has been claiming that the Khans are over. After box office duds like Laal Singh Chaddha, Radhe, he claims that SRK’s career is going to be over with Pathaan as well. Just not the Siddharth Anand film, he even claims that Dunki and Jawan will be disastrous as well.

In his latest tweet, Kamaal R Khan conducted a tweet asking his fans who is a bigger superstar and the options included KRK or SRK. Not only is it hilarious that he is comparing himself with the Badshah of Bollywood but what’s funnier is that his followers are voting for him and there’s a neck-to-neck competition.

The tweet shared by KRK read, “Who is bigger super star today? (This is ur exam SRK fans. Bachalo Izzat Apne Star Ki.)” While 54.3% users have voted for the self-proclaimed critic, Shah Rukh Khan is losing with only 45.7% votes. This indeed is a shocker to many.

Who is bigger super star today? (This is ur exam SRK fans. Bachalo Izzat Apne Star Ki.) — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2022

In another tweet, Kamaal wrote, “I have done 2 tweets about #SRK and just see how many people are abusing me. This is the proof that these overseas fan clubs of #SRK will not be happy until #SRK becomes Uday Chopra. They will make sure that all Indians will do total boycott of #Pathan and #Dunki.”

I have done 2 tweets about #SRK and just see how many people are abusing me. This is the proof that these overseas fan clubs of #SRK will not be happy until #SRK becomes Uday Chopra. They will make sure that all Indians will do total boycott of #Pathan and #Dunki. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2022

