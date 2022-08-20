A lot has happened ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in the Cordelia drug case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son spent almost a month in jail and his manager Pooja Dadlani was accused of offering money to the officials to save the star kid. But it was Zonal NCB officer Sameer Wankhede who was lauded for taking him into judicial custody despite the political pressure.

Advertisement

NCB later set up an SIT that claimed that the probe led by Sameer had lapsed. Owing to the same, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drug case. Later, Wankhede was even transferred to DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.

Advertisement

But things slowly turned threatening as Sameer Wankhede began receiving death threats on social media. A Twitter user sent him a message that read, “Tumko pata hai tumne kya kiya hai, iska hisaab tumko dena padega (You know what you have done, and you will have to pay for it).” Another wrote, “Tumko khatam kar denge (You will be done in).”

Sameer Wankhede had reached out to the Goregaon Police Station and registered a police complaint against the threats. A source close to NCB revealed to TOI, “On August 14, after registering an FIR as per SC/ST prevention of Atrocities Act on Nawab Malik, Sameer Wankhede attended a flag hoisting ceremony on August 15 and later visited Chaityabhoomi at Dadar. After that he started receiving death threats through Twitter.”

If one recalls, Nawab Malik constantly spoke against Sameer after the arrest on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan took place. He even had accused him of corruption and forging his caste certificate.

But things have turned more intense as Sameer Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar had also been receiving death threats and a complaint has been filed at the police station for that as well. “The said handle, from which Wankhede received the threats on twitter, was created just a day ago. On August 19, a complaint was registered regarding the same at Goregaon Police Station. Earlier Wankhede’s wife Kranti Redkar had also received multiple death threats on various social media platforms,” a source close to the development revealed.

Let’s see what happens next in this matter.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Workout Regime Revealed! From Intense Super Sets & Drop Sets To No Sugar In His Diet, Here’s What All Liger Star Did For His Ripped Physique!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram