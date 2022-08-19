Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest and most popular actors in the Indian film industry. He took the industry by storm with his performance in Arjun Reddy. He is one of the talented actors who gets into the skin of the character and plays with ease and perfection.

Advertisement

Dear Comrade star is now all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Panday. A few weeks ago. the south star took social media by storm with his masculine physique in the new poster of the film. His semi-n*de pose with just a bouquet of roses left many women gasping for air. Vijay is one of the actors who makes sure to keep fitness his priority. So let’s take a look at his fitness and diet secrets.

Vijay Deverakonda’s workout routine

Advertisement

While Vijay loves to hit the gym, he also loves sports. During a conversation with JFW Magazine, he said, “I love sports, I love playing volleyball, badminton, cricket…..I’m massively into sports.” Since the Telugu star is playing UFC champion, his personal trainer had special weight training sessions for the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

“He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate,” said Vijay’s trainer Kuldeep Sethi to Pinkvilla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

“Workout got only intense and intense. There were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day we had 30 mins posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscle, understood it much better,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda’s diet plan

Liger star said, “I avoid as much as sugar possible because sugar is not good for us and I advise this to everyone…Eat a lot of veggies.” Vijay loves burgers so his diet plan was made in such a way that allows him to have a cheat day once a weak.

Vijay Deverakonda‘s trainer Kuldeep said, “I also changed his nutrition. I cut down his carbs and increased protein, a lot of fibre and water. That’s how we trained! A lot of people do water cutting but I didn’t. We did water cutting only on the day of the shoot instead and that was also 50%.”

Liger hits the big screens on the 25th of August, 2022.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Pay Tribute To Late Actor Puneeth Rajkumar During Liger Promotions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram