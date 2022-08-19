Amitabh Bachchan needs no special introduction. Recently, he met with Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Roads Transport and Highways. Pictures of them meeting at Jalsa went viral as soon as it surfaced online. Wondering what’s so special about the photo? Well, scroll down to find out!

The Shehanshah of Bollywood has been in the industry for decades and never missed a chance to entertain us with his majestic nature, acting skills and just being Big B. He is an avid social media user, and his regular posts on his Twitter and Instagram handles are proof of the same.

A while back, we stumbled upon a picture shared by News18’s official Instagram handle where Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in the frame. The picture was shared on the official Twitter handle of Nitin Gadkari which stated that he went to meet Amitabh to seek support for National Road Safety Mission in India.

However, what caught our attention was the framed picture on the wall behind them. From afar, it looked like a family picture, but if you zoom in a little, you can see a lot of Amitabh Bachchan’s face from different movies of his life edited together. Everyone in the photograph is Amitabh Bachchan. It can be a fan-art and something that Amitabh Bachchan cherishes a lot which is why it got a space in his room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

It’s quite clear that although we love Amitabh Bachchan a lot, it seems like he loves himself as much as we do.

Did you find the ‘all Amitabh Bachchan’ picture bizarre? Or it was amusing to you? Let us know!

