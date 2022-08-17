Kaun Banega Crorepati is among the longest-running shows in India and currently, the 14th is airing on Sony TV. Ever since its inception Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all the seasons, except season 3, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. All these years, the senior AB has inspired a lot of people with his stories while he sometimes gets stunned listening to contestants’ stories. Today we’ll look at the per day salary of the megastar received for every season. Scroll below.

For those who are not aware, KBC is the official Hindi adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. Not just in India, the show has its own versions in countries like Australia, Canada, USA, China and many other nations.

Season 1

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati aired between 2000-2001 and later KBC Junior was also started. In the first season, contestants had a chance to win 1 Crore, which kept on increasing in the following seasons. The show received an amazing response, and as per Siasat, Amitabh Bachchan was paid Rs. 25 lakh.

Season 2

The final amount from KBC season 2 was increased to 2 Crore. However, the season was abruptly ended after Amitabh Bachchan fell ill while shooting for a certain episode. However, the salary of the season is not known.

Season 3, 4 and 5

The following season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan as senior AB wasn’t well. As per reports, the superstar charged Rs. 2.5 Crore per episode. On the other hand, the Brahmastra star returned to present in the later seasons. However, the salary for season 4 is not known but for the 5th edition, AB charged 1 Crore per episode. Interestingly, the 5th season, introduced the ‘Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot’.

Season 6,7 and 8

For these three seasons, Amitabh Bachchan was paid somewhere between Rs. 1.5 to 2 Crore. From Kaun Banega Crorepati season 7, the prize money was increased and it went to 7 Crore from 2 Crore.

Season 9

For this season, the megastar of the Bollywood industry increased his per day fees, and reportedly, the actor was getting around Rs. 2.6 Crore. The season introduced a 16 questions format, where the first 10 questions are timed as each contestant was given 45 seconds for the first five questions and 60 seconds for the other five questions.

Season 10

Started in the year 2019, Amitabh Bachchan received 3 Crore per episode and from this particular season, the Kaun Banega Crorepati makers replaced the Phone-a-friend lifeline with the Ask The Expert lifeline.

Season 11, 12 and 13

These seasons were in the top positions in TRP charts and for the three seasons, AB charged Rs. 3.5 Crores.

Season 14

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently underway and for the same Amitabh Bachchan is getting paid around Rs. 4-5 Crore per episode.

