People had high hopes for Darlings even before the release and guess what, the movie didn’t disappoint as it exceeded everyone’s expectations. The dark comedy film is getting all the love, especially the performance of lead actors, Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. Meanwhile, did you know, before Vijay was cast for the role of Hamza (Alia’s husband), Shah Rukh Khan had shown his interest to play the character? Don’t believe us, then scroll below to read more.

Debut director, Jasmeet K Reen helmed the movie, Darlings which also marks Bhatt’s first production venture, Eternal Sunshine Productions. It was also produced by SRK and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Ever since it was released on Netflix on August 5, the movie received a tremendous response.

Although Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah are getting all the praise for their performance, people are also loving the work done by Vijay Varma as Hamza. In a recent chat with Film Companion, the Gully Boy actor spoke about his role and revealed it was Shah Rukh Khan who wanted to play the male lead in Darlings. On the other hand, Vijay even shared his character’s comparison with Kabir Singh.

Speaking about his character Hamza in Darlings, Vijay Varma told, “I remember, somebody had told me, when Shah Rukh sir read the script; he was like ‘Agar main young hota toh yeh role main hi karta’ which was kind of interesting for me to hear. That was also one of the reasons I felt that I could do this role, if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy and a sweetheart. Of course, I was scared to take up a role like this, but I’m very glad that it hit the nail in the right place.”

Further emphasising his character and other similar roles in Hindi cinema, he said, “Humlog ek achi jagah tak pohoch gaye hain, a society where ek ladki pe hath uthane wala mard, logon ko pasand nahi araha hai, for a change, 80s-90s ke cinema mein humnne dikhaya hai ki kabhi bhi mann karta hai 2 laafe laga dete hain.”

When the interviewer asked that people also loved Kabir Singh, to this, Vijay Varma said, “I think it was an antithesis, a different point of view, and the magic lies in the gaze, it’s told by a woman…and Jasmeet ka nazariya bohot sahi tha. Uss nazariye se tormentor ko humanise bhi kiya hai, lekin usko bataya hai ki ye monster hai, isko hum celebrate nahi kar sakte,” he adds “When I walked out of the screening, I remember Alia was like, ‘are you ok,’ I’m really like, ‘mera career khatam ho jayega iske baad.’ The performance that creates that kind of hate and dread is scary for an actor.”

