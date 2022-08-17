Asim Riaz has a lot going on in his professional life. Soon after Bigg Boss 13, he began working on his journey as a rapper and has released a couple of songs ever since. Fans have been eager to know why he isn’t a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or Khatron Ke Khiladi and he’s opening up about it all in a completely unfiltered avatar. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Asim rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He lost the show but won a million hearts because of his personality. Along with that, he found the love of his life, Himanshi Khurana on the show and has been committed ever since.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Asim Riaz broke the silence on being a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He said, “I am not very good at dancing, but I want to learn and I shouldn’t say no to it. I remember there were rumours last year that Himanshi and I were offered. But we both were busy with our commitments. There is so much going on, We can’t just take out 50 days from our schedule. Ideally, we should get to know it at least 2 months prior.”

It was then that Asim Riaz decided to break his silence on Khatron Ke Khiladi and called out the makers. “Khatron Ke Khiladi, couldn’t happen last year because of budget but just one day before they were travelling they told me they have agreed on the budget. It doesn’t work like that because I have other stuff to do. I am not a puppet anymore to dance to anyone’s tune,” he added.

Well, that’s quite an explosive statement!

On the professional front, Asim Riaz’s new song Jeene De has recently been unveiled.

Must Read: Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Shailesh Lodha Take A Dig At Producer Asit Kumarr Modi With “Rang Badalne Waale Log Girgit…” Post? Netizens Think So

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram