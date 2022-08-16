Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 currently ranks among the most watched reality shows in India. Every week, the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based show gets an amazing response from the audience. Meanwhile, this year one cannot predict who will win the show as the majority of the contestant looks very promising. However, many believe that it is Rubina Dilaik who’ll lift the trophy but a social media page has now claimed that Mr Faisu has won the show. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Last weekend saw the return of Pratik Sehajpal who was eliminated earlier week for backing out from a task. Meanwhile, other contestants include, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat and Srit Jha.

Coming back to the topic, many are sure that it’ll be Rubina Dilaik who’ll win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 but a fan page on Instagram has declared Mr Faisu as the winner of this season. According to the page, the social media star has a great chance of lifting the trophy as he performed every task with ease. However, the fan page even claims that the KKK team might re-conduct the task between the top 2 contestants so they might change the winner.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fan page wrote, “Faisal (Mr Faisu) is the winner of KKK Ace to Task happened till now. Ace of team KKK (Task to get placed) again between Top 2. So they might change the winner by that task. Wait for final confirmation.”

As per reports, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Mohit Malik, Jannat Zubair, and Tushar Kalia are the top 5 contestants. However, Jannat and Rubina will be shown the exit door and the top contestants will be the three male contestants. On the other hand, when the Shakti actress returned to India, her husband Abhinav Shukla recived her from the airport and lifted her hands, which suggested she has won the show but at the moment nothing is confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, only a few weeks left for the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, do you think Mr Faisu has won the show, or who do you think has the potential of winning the trophy?

