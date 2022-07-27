Pratik Sehajpal and Rubina Dilaik who are currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were into each other at loggerheads in a recent episode. The two got into argument after Pratik tried defending Kanika Mann after Dilak claimed the actress cheated during the task. After the show was aired many bashed the former Bigg Boss 14 winner and called her arrogant. However, Pratik comes out to defend her. Scroll below to know what he said.

Advertisement

The latest episode saw the shocking eviction of prominent TV star Shivangi Joshi. Meanwhile, other than Rubina, Pratik and Kanika, other contestants include Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair and Chetna Pande.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, in the recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Pratik Sehajpal was seen interfering in Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann’s argument. The Shakti actress got furious and even told Pratik to Shut Upp and asked him to not play Bigg Boss in KKK. In a recent interview, Sehajpal opened up about the same and slammed those who are calling the actress arrogant.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Pratik Sehajpal told, “Be it reality shows or in personal life arguments happen. It’s not true that Rubina Dilaik is arrogant or anything like that. Woh bilkul bhi aisi nahi hai, hum dono nai bohot hang out kiya hai ek sath on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Honestly, merko itni umeed nahi thi ki main aur Rubina itna zyada hangout karege.”

“In fact after our argument, we sorted out our differences and we both apologise to each other and we hugged each other. Yeh sab ho jata, ghar pe bhi we have arguments but that does not mean we will end ties with family, so it’s normal,” the former Bigg Boss runner-up added.

Pratik Sehajpal concluded by saying, “I don’t think Rubina Bigg Boss 15 jeetne ke baad ghamandi hogayi hai ya aisa kuch. Jis insaan ko ghamand hota hai na uska ghamand zyada der chalta nahi hai. Rubina is doing great and she is working hard in life. Arguments are normal.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Pratik Sehajpal Workout Routine Decoded! From Being A Vegetarian To Hardcore Strength & Weight Training, Here’s How Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Keeps Himself Fit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram