Uorfi Javed has been in the news for her bizarre fashion choices for as long as one can remember. She rose to fame after she created a dress out of a garbage bag on Bigg Boss OTT. Netizens began noticing her unusual fashion choices and she was a sensation in no time. But her fame also came with a lot of trolls, the latest one being compared to Ranveer Singh after the n*de photoshoot controversy.

For those unversed, Ranveer has been in the news after he posed n*ked for a leading magazine. While most appreciated his bold choice and praised him for breaking stereotypes, an NGO has filed a police complaint against the actor for posing obscene pictures on his social media platforms. Soon after, FIR was registered.

A social media user took to Instagram soon after and called out the hypocrisy of an Indian viewer. They mentioned how Ranveer Singh was slapped with an FIR but Uorfi Javed, who’s been posting revealing pictures for the longest time, didn’t have to go through any such thing.

Reacting to the same, Uorfi Javed wrote on her stories, “People can support Ranveer without bringing me in between, also everyone who is forgetting here , I’ve been trolled mercilessly , sl*t shamed , given r*pe threats , death threats for everything and anything . Everyone stop acting like the world has been nice to me , I’ve endured my part of abuses , trolling and what not . If a stupid Ngo decides to file a case against Ranveer , why y’all taking it out on me ? This again shows the hypocrisy. Sick my ***”

Well, there’s no denying that Uorfi Javed has faced a lot of trolls and mean comments as well. Take a look at her response below:

