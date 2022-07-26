Controversy and Poonam Pandey share a quiet and close bond and this time she is once again back in news for what she does best. The actress enjoys her immense fan following on social media. While her fans support and appreciate her for sharing her raunchy and sizzling images, many troll her over it and slam her for doing so.

Talking about the same, recently when the actress was spotted donning an animal-printed printed bikini outfit and posing for the paps, netizens on social media trolled her for her looks. Read on!

Recently, famous paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took it to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring Poonam Pandey in a new and sexy attire. The actress was seen donning an animal-cut-printed bikini with a red bathrobe. The actress finished her look with some nude-ish makeup and left her hair open.

While a huge chunk of Poonam Pandey’s fans were there to cheer for her and compliment her beautiful curves, many trolled her for the way she appeared. One user said, “Ispe to fir kro ranveer pr hi kyu😮😮”. Another wrote, “Ye theek hai pr ranveer ne kia wo galat… Full to equality chall rhi hai”. While one user wrote, “Isko p*rn site ghosit kyu nahi Kar dete😡😭🤬”, another said, “Ya chural kon hai men to der gaie 🙄”.

Meanwhile, earlier Poonam had once revealed that there was a time when her family was kicked out of their society for being ‘her’ family. During her time in Lock Upp, she told Karanvir Bohra in the episode, “I am talking about just 3-4 years ago. I was with my family – my mom, dad sister. ..we were all living together. We were kicked out of society because it was my family.”

Talking more about it Poonam Pandey also added, “Mom and dad did not say anything because I was the only person earning in the family. Have I ever said bad things about anyone? Try finding one such article. All I do is stay in my corner and do my work.”

