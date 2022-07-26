Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2023. Khan has now caught everyone’s attention after praising his co-star and ex-flame Kat when asked about his other colleague Jacqueline Fernandez during a press event for Vikrant Rona.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman was recently at a press event that was organised for South actor Kiccha Sudeep’s upcoming film Vikrant Rona. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Advertisement

During the promotional events of Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, Salman Khan was seen promoting the film at the event alongside the leads of the film and Jacqueline Fernandez. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who was also present during the promotional event went on to praise Jacqueline for her hard work and dance skills.

However, Salman Khan then added to Riteish Deshmukh’s praises and took a hilarious dig at Jacqueline Fernandez by saying ‘she’s not the only one.” Replying to this, Jacqueline said, “You’re a very good dancer too”, and Salman replied, “It’s not about me.”

That’s when Salman then went on to praise his Tiger 3 co-star and ex-Katrina Kaif. He said, “There’s Katrina who has also worked hard.”

Yikes! That would have been awkward for sure.

Talking about the film Vikrant Rona is an upcoming Kannada language action and adventure-packed fantasy film. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari. On the other hand, Salman’s Tiger 3 will be released on April 21, 2023, and along with Salman and Katrina, the film will also see Emraan Hashmi in a negative role.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan praising Katrina Kaif when asked about Jacqueline Fernandez? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Can You Guess How Much Janhvi Kapoor Scored In Her 10th & 12th Boards? It’s Far From Your Imagination!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram