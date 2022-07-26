There has been a lot of noise around Ranveer Singh ever since pictures from his n*de photoshoot went viral on social media. Many including Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Arjun Kapoor among others rooted for him with all love. But there also remains a partial audience that trolled him over the same. Ram Gopal Varma is giving it back to the haters.

It was yesterday that Alia Bhatt was also asked about the controversy at the Darlings trailer launch. She responded that she loves Ranveer and cannot even tolerate any such question against him. The duo are best of friends and have collaborated on Gully Boy before. They will be next seen together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Talking about Ram Gopal Varma’s opinion on Ranveer Singh, the filmmaker spoke to Times Of India and said, “Think it’s his way of demanding justice for gender equality. If women can show off their sexy bodies why can’t men? It’s hypocritical that men are judged by a different standard. Men should have as many equal rights as women.”

Well, who doesn’t love men supporting other men. Not just Ram Gopal Varma, but previously, Arjun Kapoor had spoken about the same at Ek Villain Returns promo launch and said, “When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye.”

