Shah Rukh Khan has done a number of memorable films and people have showered their love on his every character. Although there is a humongous fan base of SRK’s romantic side but there are many who also love seeing him portray grey characters. It’s been over a decade since Don 2 was released and rumours are strong that Farhan Akhtar is currently writing the third film. Amid all the speculations, producer Ritesh Sidhwani finally breaks the silence about the film and reveals if we’re going to see a Hollywood star playing the villain in the upcoming movie.

Advertisement

The first 2006 film was the official remake of the 1978 movie of the same name that featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The sequel was also a major hit and the movie left a lot of room for part 3. Other than SRK, the movie also featured, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri and many more top Bollywood stars.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, there has been a lot of rumours about Don 3 going viral ever since Farhan Akhtar shared that he’s back on the writing table. Soon after his social media post went viral, a lot of speculations became news. There were also reports that claimed Amitabh Bachchan has also been roped in but nothing concrete ever came out. Meanwhile, the recent hint from producer Ritesh Sidhwani about a western actor playing the main villain in part 3, is now making everyone curious.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar recently sat with Joe and Anthony Russo aka Russo Brothers as they are in India to promote their latest Netflix release The Gray Man. During their conversation, Ritesh was asked about any update related to Don 3 and if they’re planning to rope in an international actor for the antagonist’s role.

Although the producer didn’t reveal much and said, “I think we should talk about Don 3 when we are ready to talk about it. That’s the standard line for any question about Don 3!” When asked about having a Western antagonist, to this, Ritesh assured that one day, it will be possible, “We would come there, trust me.”

There were rumours that Shah Rukh Khan has backed out from the future Don Films and makers were looking out for a new actor to play the part. Reportedly, the makers even considered Ranveer Singh but in the end, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were finalised for a crossover thriller.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Recalls Rejecting Brands Offer After His Debut On Someone’s Advice, He Was Told “Yaar Abhi Mat Kar, Teri Agli Picture Hit Hogi Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram