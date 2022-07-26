Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a set of behind-the-scenes pictures from her prep of her upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ starring Vijay Sethupathi.

After returning from her birthday celebrations in Maldives, the actress dived straight into work with rehearsals for the film with director Sriram Raghavan.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Monday morning to share photos from a recent script reading and discussion with Raghavan, and rehearsal of a scene with co-star Sethupathi.

“Work in progress. #rehearsals #merrychristmas #sriramraghavan,” Katrina Kaif wrote as the caption.

‘Merry Christmas’ is produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd.

Katrina Kaif was recently in news when a man sent death threats and was stalking the actress. However soon, Mumbai Police caught the accused and was arrested later.

Katrina Kaif, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, will also be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

