Bollywood’s most-loved film franchise, Don has always left its fans waiting for more. Don 3 is one of the most-anticipated instalments that fans have been waiting for with bated breath. It’s been over a decade since Don 2 was released and makers are teasing fans with the update of the 3rd part every now and then without making any proper announcement. But looks like, fans don’t have to wait for more as we bring you an update about Don 3 that will leave you surprised.

Don 2 starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lara Dutta and Om Puri in the pivotal roles.

Now as per the latest development, Farhan Akhtar has finally started working on Don 3 script. Reportedly, the team has finally zeroed down on an idea which will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan will soon give the narration to Shah Rukh Khan and the project too will go on the floors very soon.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Don is a subject close to everyone at Excel. The team has been trying to crack and develop an idea for Don 3 for a while now, but the same has been put on the back burner time and again due to a lack of novelty factor. But the team has finally scummed upon an idea that’s exciting and will take the franchise to the next level. Farhan Akhtar has started writing the script and will give narration to his Don aka SRK, once the screenplay is locked.”

The source further added, “Like always, Don 3 is still in the early stages and the future of the project will definitely depend on what shape the screenplay finally takes, but yes, it’s confirmed that Farhan has started work on Don 3 script. Unlike the last few attempts to make a part 3, the idea this time around is too exciting to let go off, and everyone around is giving more than 100 percent to this project.”

Recently, Farhan Akhtar was in the news when reports of him putting his chick flick Jee Le Zaraa on the back burner surfaced. Reportedly, the leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are not able to match their dates to begin the shooting.

