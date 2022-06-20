The 2018 released Horror Comedy film, Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao had not only left us in complete splits but also gave us some equal share of jump scares too. The film was an absolute hit at the box office.

Well, with the way the film ended, it was clear that the story was far from over, and now the makers have spilled some exciting deets on the upcoming part.

According to reports by ETimes, a source has now revealed that Stree producer Dinesh Vijan now wants to make a prequel of the film with Shraddha Kapoor in it. Yes, you read that right.

The producer of Stree wants to make a film which will trace the journey of the girl who became Stree and for the exciting element, the story will also include Shraddha Kapoor, reprising her role. The reports also claimed that the prequel will go on floors later this year.

Isn’t that an amazing update? We are pretty excited to see what the makers have in store for us.

Talking about the film, apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree had a stellar star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz and many more. The film was based on a legend of the ’80s known as Nale Ba which was the story of a woman’s spirit who used to knock on people’s doors at night.

Talking about Shraddha‘s professional front, she presently is working on her upcoming Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also has bagged a lead role in Nagin. She was last seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff, Ritesh Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.

Would you love to see Shraddha Kapoor reprising her role for Stree’s prequel? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

