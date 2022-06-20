Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is well known for the films Grand Masti, Housefull series, Marjavan, and Baaghi 3 to name a few. Recently, the actor took to his social media account and shared a picture of his kids and his wife together to mark Father’s Day.

The picture featured, Riteish, Genelia D’Souza, and their kids Riaan and Rahyl. When the actor shared the picture, a fan tried to troll him but his sweet reaction won the internet. Scroll down to know more.

Riteish Deshmukh shared the picture on his social media accounts and captioned it, “To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father … you have a mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad.” The picture showed him, Genelia, and their two children posing for a goofy picture at a restaurant with chopsticks in their mouths.

Genelia then also left a comment on the picture, “Today’s your day. Credit only to you We love you.”

Take a look at it below:

ये बच्चो वाली हरकते करने से डिस्काउंट नही मिलेगा — vikrant kumar (@vikrant83408058) June 20, 2022

A Twitter user then tried to troll Riteish Deskhmukh tweeting, “ये बच्चो वाली हरकते करने से डिस्काउंट नही मिलेगा (This childish behaviour won’t get you discount.)” However, the actor took the troll comment to his stride. Ritesh wrote, “नहीं। लेकिन मेरे बच्चों की साथ, मुझे मेरा बचपन मिल जाता है और उस में कोई discount नहीं चाहिए। (No. But with my kids, I get to remember my childhood and don’t want any discount in that.)

नहीं। लेकिन मेरे बच्चों की साथ, मुझे मेरा बचपन मिल जाता है और उस में कोई discount नहीं चाहिए। https://t.co/WFrvRUNbfX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 20, 2022

Isn’t that such a sweet reply?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child Riaan in 2014. The couple then welcomed their second son Rahyl in 2016. They’re quite active on social media. The two often share fun videos on Instagram that went viral.

The actress had also shared videos from their recent restaurant visit in addition to more clips of her husband spending time with their kids on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Praising Riteish, Genelia D’Souza had written, “I feel Fathers always get the raw deal. Mums are always given more credit than what Dads get. But my dearest darling father of my kids @riteishd, I want you to know, that I may be Riaan’s, Rahyl’s, and Flash’s heart, but you will always be their heartbeat, and what’s the use of a heart if it doesn’t beat. Thank you for being the greatest Baba in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

So what do you think about Riteish Deshmukh’s reply to the trolls? Let us know in the comments.

