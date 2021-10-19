Abbas Tyrewala’s film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na was released 13 years ago and still remains one of Bollywood’s most loved romantic comedies, and rightfully so. While typically Bollywood rom-coms have a villain, in this film it was Ayaz Khan’s character, Sushant Modi.

For the unversed, Ayaz’s Sushant Modi was Aditi, played by Genelia D’Souza, fiance in the film. He not only stood in between Aditi and Jai (played by Imran Khan), the other thing that made us hate him was that he slapped Aditi!

Netizens didn’t seem to have forgotten yet. While it may have been only a fictional scene it did impact many audiences though. Even after so many years actor, Ayaz Khan who played the role of Sushant Modi has now confessed that slapping Genelia D’Souza was the biggest regret of his life.

Ayaz Khan has shared a video on Instagram wherein he is seen comically smashing his head on a rock, beating his chest and hitting his head, as the comments from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fans appear on the screen. All the comments were directed at him for slapping Aditi in the film.

The video begins with the text: “The number 1 regret of my life: Slapping Aditi.” It is followed by another comment, “Isn’t that the dude that hit Aditi,” and “Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga. Tune Aditi pe haath uthaya hai.” Sharing the video, Ayaz Khan captioned it, “It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop #JaneTuYaJaneNa #13yearsofjanetuyajanena #funny #funreel #instareel #villain #villainlife.” Take a look at the video below:

Many users also commented on the post. One user wrote, “Can’t believe you’re the same guy who played Sushant and Shubhankar (Dill Mill Gaye) in the same year Ishq hayyeeee se ishq bye bye,” while another wrote, “Your acting was soo good, that people genuinely started believing in it.”

So what do you think? Can you guys accept his apology and move on? Let us know in the comments.

