Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise on June 14, 2020 sent shockwaves across the country. Since then fans of the actor have been seeking for his justice and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been actively sharing updates on social media, now urges CBI to reveal the truth.

Sushant’s US-based sister shared an emotional note on Twitter on the occasion of Navratri and Druga pooja. Along with Sushant’s happy picture, she wrote that SSR will always be their ‘pride’. She also mentioned that she is hoping for the truth to come out soon.

Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you! I pray to Maa Durga…. “Mother please let the truth come out, please let our clamoring hearts find some peace” #PreciousSushant”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister also urged the CBI to do the investigation so that the truth comes out. She re-shared her old video and wrote, “It has exactly been an year of making this video…. CBI Enquiry was our only hope to find the truth, we have been patient so long! we request the @CBI to reveal the truth to us. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput”

Meanwhile, fans of SSR were recently seen protesting outside Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat. The Bollywood superstar and his family are having a tough time as they are battling for a bail for Aryan Khan in an alleged drug case. SRK’s son was arrested by the NCB during a drug raid conducted on Cordelia cruise ship on October 3.

Aryan is currently at Arthur Jail Road and his bail plea is due today.

