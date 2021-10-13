Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is getting bigger with Sooryavanshi finally set to release on November 5. The film’s ensemble cast like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, is enough for one to get eager for the release. Previously, there were reports about the director being the sole reason for getting the green light to reopen theaters from the Maharashtra government, now other reports are making rounds about the film’s humongous marketing strategy before the release.

The cop drama will be the first major outing post theaters closure for more than 6 months in Maharashtra, last month CM Uddhav Thackeray shared the good news and since then everyone is just excited to relive the magic of big screen again.

Now a source close to Bollywood Hungama has shared Rohit Shetty’s mindset about Sooryavanshi’s marketing strategy and how he plans to promote the big budget action thriller in just 15 days

The source said, “Rohit Shetty is known to devise novel marketing campaigns for his films. For Sooryavanshi, the superstar director has decided to keep a short and tight campaign of just 15 to 18 days, which will be driven by songs. While there is a second trailer ready with the director, he isn’t too keen on unveiling it as it would give away a lot of details about the premise of the film, considering that the first trailer itself was over 3.30 mins long.”

Talking about the film’s marketing, the source further revealed, “It’s going to be an outdoor campaign as the director will get space on hoardings in the city, in barter of commitments of making an appearance at certain events of the hoarding company. He has taken the decision to go on-ground and occupy the hoarding world to put out the message that Sooryavanshi will release this Diwali only in Cinema halls.

Rohit Shetty and his team will also be focusing on digital marketing with songs, posters and other hygiene stuff on social media.

The source also shares, “Through the 18 day campaign, he will unveil 3 songs, and expects the buzz to touch the roof with them, as all 3 are expected to be chartbusters. He is banking big on ‘Aila Re Aila’, which features the 3 cops, Singham (Ajay Devgn), Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar).”

The insider also says that they’re expecting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ to become a social media rage as makers claim it’s better than the original with Katrina Kaif.

