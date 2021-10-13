Ever since Aryan Khan has been arrested, Shah Rukh Khan is hitting roadblocks on the professional front. Pathan’s foreign schedule got cancelled and even his promotional association has been paused by BYJU’s. But wait, it’s not just SRK as even the people linked to him in one way or the other, are facing hardships too.

A couple of days back, we learnt how Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Raju Rahikwar is losing out on work due to the Aryan Khan case. As SRK’s image has been tarnished on social media, show organisers are worried to assign any show to Raju. In fact, his shows which were already signed by him, have been cancelled.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Raju Rahikwar said, “I am sure they will come back in abundance tomorrow. I recently got an offer for two shows in October, but then the organisers called back cancelling them, stating ‘aapko toh pata hai mahol kya chal raha hai (You know what’s going on)’. They even added that permissions for the events are becoming a challenge too because of the pandemic. So I understood what they were trying to convey, and I am absolutely fine with it. Khan Saab ke naam pe 100 shows kurbaan (I can sacrifice hundreds of shows for Khan Saab).”

Raju even shared that his wife holds fast during Navratri and he has told her to pray for the peace of the Khan family.

“I am not the right person to comment on it, but all I can say is that they are like my family too. Unke naam se hi mera kaam aur mera ghar chalta hai (I am able to survive because of his name). My wife keeps a fast for all the nine days of Navratri, and this time I have told her to pray for Khan Saab and his family. We are praying that Aryan bhai comes back home soon,” Raju Rahikwar added.

Raju shared that Shah Rukh Khan is a really humble person as he shared his incident when he met the star in real life. When Raju talked about his work, SRK was intrigued and even gave his office number.

