Almost the entire Bollywood has stood up by Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. The latest one is a veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He feels Shah Rukh is a soft target and has raised questions on NCB’s arrest. Also, he took a jibe at a few actors like Akshay Kumar and others who have kept mum on the matter.

Sinha didn’t forget to mention NCP leader Nawab Malik’s name. He said SRK should be thankful to Malik as he questioned the motive of NCB as two BJP linked people were spotted in NCB’s office. He even slammed some actors who are quiet while everyone is taking a clear stand. Even though Sinha didn’t mention it directly, through NCB, he hinted that the party in power and their media channels are targeting Khan.

While talking to ETimes, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Nobody wants to come forward. Everyone thinks it’s the other person’s problem and he should deal with it. They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks. Just like the godi media they are godi kalakars.”

For those who don’t know, godi media is an informal term coined by PM Narendra Modi’s opposition. It’s used to portray some media channels that are close to Modi and take orders from him instead of showing the truth. In a similar way, Sinha used godi kalakars for some Bollywood actors who never speak against Modi and his government.

Actors like Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are known to be close to Narendra Modi, and they are yet to spill beans on the Aryan Khan case.

Shatrughan Sinha further shared that Aryan Khan is paying the price of being Shah Rukh Khan‘s son. “Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only,” Sinha shared.

