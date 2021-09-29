Advertisement

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK continues to take potshots at celebrities. This time he is trolling Shah Rukh Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has shared similarities between SRK and Modi fans. Below is all you need to know.

For the last few days, Kamaal is bashing Shah Rukh over his upcoming film, Pathan. Right from the film’s name to Shah Rukh‘s back-to-back flops, the self-proclaimed critic isn’t backing down from taking digs. Now, he has trolled Shah Rukh’s fans by calling them extremists.

Advertisement

As per KRK’s latest tweet, he has compared Shah Rukh Khan fans with Narendra Modi fans. He points out a similarity stating that fans from both the side can’t accept the failure of their stars. He wrote, “Modi Ji Ke Bhakts and SRK Ke Bhakts are same to same. Khatam Ho Jaayenge Lekin Haar accept Nahi Karenge!”

Here’s the tweet:

Modi Ji Ke Bhakts and SRK Ke Bhakts are same to same. Khatam Ho Jaayenge Lekin Haar accept Nahi Karenge! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 28, 2021

Yesterday, KRK claimed that Shah Rukh’s Pathan will be a flop. He tweeted, “SRK has given 6 flops in the row during last 7 years and every time his fans told me that this time You will be wrong. But I was right each and every time. I will be right for #Pathan also. These are 6 flops!” He named all the films which were flops as per him.

SRK has given 6 flops in the row during last 7 years and every time his fans told me that this time You will be wrong. But I was right each and every time. I will be right for #Pathan also. These are 6 flops!

1) #HappyNewYear

2) #Dilwale

3) #Raees

4) #JHMS

5) #Zero!

6) #Fan! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Kamaal is even taking regular digs at Akshay Kumar by calling him Canadian and predicting a ‘flop’ verdict for his Sooryavanshi.

As per him, Sooryavanshi will open with 2-3 crores opening at the box office during Diwali. He claims that the film will earn around 10 crores during the weekend and collect 25 crores max as a lifetime collection.

Must Read: After ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi To Lock Horns With Akshay Kumar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube