One of the Bollywood films that have been in the making for the longest is Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The Yash Raj Films backed period drama was announced way back but had to face many delays including the wrath of the pandemic. The makers have now finally decided to release the first look on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday. The still has now made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and also do not forget to vote.

In ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Shamshera’s reception amongst the audience.

Shamshera directed by Karan Malhotra also stars Sanjay Dutt alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The makers yesterday released Ranbir’s first look at the actor celebrated his 39th birthday. The look has him in a fiery avatar. Long hair, darkened skin and reflection of fire in his eyes make the look elevated. The most intriguing thing is the mark on his forehead the makers call it the Mark of Shamshera.

Check the look from Shamshera below and do not forget to vote.

Shamshera hits the big screens on March 18, 2022.

