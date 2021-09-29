Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is surely witnessing a revival of his career in Bollywood. The actor is all set to bounce back with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The face-off has left everyone excited. But before the film comes on the big screen, we have got another crackling news for Emraan fans. And it’s about his first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

Since yesterday, we have been hearing about Akshay reuniting with Dharma Productions for Raj Mehta’s directorial. For those who don’t know, Raj and Akshay had worked together in Good Newwz.

As per the latest reports flowing in, Akshay Kumar and Raj Mehta are reuniting for a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit, Driving License. The film released in 2019, stars Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu. As per the original story, Prithvi plays a superstar in the film. Initially, Suraj is shown as a huge fan of Prithvi but later turns into his biggest enemy. Both try to make each other’s life miserable.

It’s learned that Akshay will be playing Prithviraj’s character in the remake, while Emraan Hashmi will essay the character played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. Even though it’s a remake, the film will see major changes in the script. The film is said to go on floors in January and will be wrapped within 40 days in the UK.

Speaking more about Emraan Hashmi, this will be his second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Ungli. On the work front, he will be seen in Tiger 3 and speculated of having a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

In Tiger 3, he’ll be playing a Pakistani intelligence agent. Even though Emraan never spoke about his part in the film, there have been enough hints of him being one of the leads of Tiger’s threequel.

