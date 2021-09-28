Advertisement
Recently, not only Bollywood but also the movie buffs have received some amazing news about theatres reopening in Maharashtra! The moment the news struck us, the release date of many movies came out, five of which are Akshay Kumar’s films!
The Bell Bottom actor’s films such as Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan, and Ram Setu, finally got their date for a theatrical release.
Advertisement
However, many of us were left wondering why there was no update on Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re. Even though the shooting for the film is almost complete and it is all ready for its release.
Trending
Well, Akshay Kumar recently had a chat with HT City, where he revealed that the Atrangi Re team is considering a direct-to-OTT release.
“To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now.,” confirmed Akshay.
Speaking more about this Aanand L Rai directorial project, which also stars actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, the actor adds that, “Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and storyline. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film.”
Akshay Kumar also stated that “good content goes hand in hand with the platform”, Kumar added, “I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release.”
On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s movie Sooryavanshi is all set to release on Diwali 2021 and will have a collision with Marvel Studio’s Eternals!
Talking about Atrangi Re, all we can do is wait for further announcements.
For more such amazing Bollywood news, follow Koimoi!
Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Nobody Can Take Away Shehnaaz Gill’s Pain: “Wish She Fulfils All Those Dreams Sidharth Shukla Saw For Her”
Advertisement.
Advertisement