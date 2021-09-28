Advertisement

Recently, not only Bollywood but also the movie buffs have received some amazing news about theatres reopening in Maharashtra! The moment the news struck us, the release date of many movies came out, five of which are Akshay Kumar’s films!

The Bell Bottom actor’s films such as Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan, and Ram Setu, finally got their date for a theatrical release.

However, many of us were left wondering why there was no update on Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re. Even though the shooting for the film is almost complete and it is all ready for its release.