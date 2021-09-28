Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September and his memories are all that his close ones are living with. The one struggling the most is a close friend, Shehnaaz Gill. We even saw the Honsla Rakh trailer releasing yesterday but she did not even promote her upcoming film. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is now speaking about her condition. Read on for all the details.

As most know, Devoleena shared a close bond with Sidharth. She is best friends with Rashami Desai, who was also really close to the last actor in the past. It was Bigg Boss 13 when everyone witnessed the budding chemistry between SidNaaz. And the same celebrities saw her in a devastating state after he passed away.

Advertisement

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants Shehnaaz Gill to fulfil all the dreams Sidharth Shukla saw for her. She told TOI, “Rita aunty is such a strong lady. All my love to Shehnaaz. I am sure and I know it is not easy to come out of such a tragic incident and she will take some time to be normal. I just wish that she fulfils all those dreams that Sidharth saw for her. I really wish her luck and lots of love.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also spoke about the time she met Shehnaaz Gill after Sidharth Shukla’s death. “When I went to meet her on the first day, I spoke to her. But it is not the right time to speak to her. It was a very difficult situation for Shehnaaz and how much ever someone talks to her nobody can take away her pain,” she added.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya also hailed Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla for staying so strong and spreading positivity amid such a tough time.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Urvashi Rautela Bags Most Influential Bollywood Actress 2021 & Best Humanitarian Awards Presented By Amruta Fadnavis

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube