Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is less than a week away. Recently, the makers held a launch event at Pench Jungle Camp, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh that was hosted by Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. While the evening was a fun-filled one, the two ex-contestants opened up about many things while talking to the media present there.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Devoleena answered our questions about Shamita Shetty & her game as well as Divya Agarwal and whether or not she should be a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Read on to know all she said.

Advertisement

When asked about Shamita Shetty and how good and different her game will be in BiggBoss 15 as compared to Bigg Boss OTT, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Mujhe, honestly as a viewer, OTT mai unka game itna aacha nahi laga. I personally felt that she was more conscious about the cameras or I don’t know what. Kahi na kahi muje lagta hai ki humesha Bigg Boss mein real contestants aache lagte hai – woh bhale kuch aacha kare ya bura kare.”

She added, “Maybe bura karenge toh mai tweet kar bhi dungi ya kuch. But at the back of my mind I know that person is real. Kuch, kuch log jaan buch kar bura karte hai, woh bhi samaj mein aata hai ki aap jaan buch kar rahe ho. But kuch genuiely ho jata hai, ki samaj mein nahi aata hai ki galat bhi kar diya, but that is your real side – which is ok, which is acceptable. I want to see you as real as much as you can.” Talking further about Shamita Shetty’s performance in Bigg Boss OTT and the expectations she has from her in Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, ” Shamita disappointed me. Bigg Boss 15 mai maybe woh alag ho”

Shedding her views on whether Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal should be a part of Bigg Boss 15 or not, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Yeh decision toh ek dam Divya aur Bigg Boss ke haath mein hi hai. I guess Divya ne beech mein statement bhi diya ki agar aise kuch hota hai toh she’ll love to be a part of Bigg Boss (15).” She added, “Par kahi na kahi yeh cheeze joh hoti hai woh ke haath mein hai. WOh kya sochte hai… Humare soch jaha pe khatam hoti hai unki soch waha se shuru hoti hai. So yes it all about Bigg Boss and woh kya sochte hai, kaisa sochte hai.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee concluded her answer by saying, “I love Divya, the way she handled everything in OTT and I’m sure agar woh Bigg Boss 15 mein bhi ayegi toh bhi woh aacha hi karegi.”

Check out her interview with us here:

For more news, updates, exclusives and all things Bigg Boss 15, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kamya Panjabi Reveals She Was In Depression When ‘Shakti’ Was Offered: “Karan Patel Got Married In 2015…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube