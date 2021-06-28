Devoleena Bhattacharjee is well known for playing the role of Gopi Bahu in the long-running soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress recently shared a short video of herself where she is seen belly dancing. Fans are in awe of her dance skills. Scroll down to know more.

The actress loves dancing and regularly posts dance videos on social media. She said that she is still learning it and will share a complete video after finishing her course. However, in her latest video, she has showcased some stunning moves which seem to have impressed fans.

The 35-year-old actress is seen wearing a black sports bra and a fitted hip belt decorated with beads, sequins, and embroidery. Devoleena also opted to go for a no make-up look as she left her tresses loose.

Sharing the video on social media, Devoleena Bhattacharjee captioned, “Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form.I am not yet learned properly to post a full dance.Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this (sic).” Take a look at the video below:

Soon after she shared dropped the video, many fans were mighty impressed by her skills. A fan called her a ‘stunner’ while another fan expressed her concern on the actress’s back injury, and wrote, “Do slowly otherwise your backbone pain will start again (sic).” While several of her followers also dropped fire emojis in the comment section, one fan wrote, “goppi bao sanskaar bhool gai ho”

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a back injury in 2013. Following this, her health problems aggravated over the years. Despite her health issues, the actress continued to follow her passion for dancing and she often posts stunning videos on Instagram.

So what do you think about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s belly dancing? Let us know in the comments.

