Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was one of the most popular TV shows of Star Plus. After its successful run for several years, the show bid adieu to its viewers. Although, fans were not ready to say goodbye and kept demanding the makers to bring it back. But this year seemed to be a perfect time for them to return with season 2 after Yashraj Mukhate’s ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ mashup went viral. For those who were missing Gia Manek in the show, there is good news for you all.

Gia played the role of Gopi Bahu before Devoleena Bhattacharjee stepped in her shoes. Although fans accepted the new Gopi Bahu, Manek was always missed. And now we hear that she is going to make a comeback in the show. Keep reading further for all the details before you make any conclusion.

According to reports in Spotboye, the makers of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are planning to bring a prequel to the show. That’s right! The popular show will now have a prequel and what’s interesting is that the original Gopi Bahu aka Gia Manek, will be reprising her role and not Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, on the other hand, Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel, states she is unaware of this new development.

Rupal Patel recently revealed that she wouldn’t take up any projects until her second dose of vaccination is done. She also mentioned that she is not aware of any new developments regarding Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

“I won’t take up any project until my second dose of vaccination is done. And I am not aware of this development as of now,” Rupal was quoted saying. Furthermore, Mohammad Nazim Khilji said that he is in talks with the makers as he said, “I am in talks with the makers, but nothing is confirmed yet,” while Vandana Vithlani, who essayed the role of Rashi’s mother Urmi, said, “Yes, I am doing the show. I have been told that my character will have some traits of Urmi from SNS.”

Meanwhile, a source associated with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya revealed the plot of the prequel and how it is going to turn out to be. “Ved Raj, who is producing the show, was one of the writers of the original edition of SNS. He has worked on an original script but has retained certain elements, including a few members from the original cast. Barring a few actors and some elements, everything is original about the new show.”

“While Gia, Nazim, and Vandana are on board, we are in the process of finalizing the deal with Rupal. Nazim will play Gia’s husband in the new show. It will be a fairy tale romance on the lines of the story of Cinderella, whose life will change for the better after she meets her Prince Charming,” the source told the portal.

Now isn’t this exciting? We cannot wait for everything to get materialized. How excited are you for this one?

