Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are hilarious even in their real lives. From Dilip Joshi to Raj Anadkat, all the actors come up with funny content on their social media. And the rest of the time, they’re sharing anecdotes from their life with a humorous taste to it! Something similar happened when Sunayana Fozdar shared being beaten up by her parents in childhood. Read on for throwback details!

As most know, Sunayana has been playing Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She replaced Neha Mehta, who quit the show after unresolved issues with Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers. Fozdar has been receiving a favourable response on her portrayal.

It was back in 2005 when Sunayana Fozdar opened up about her childhood. The actress revealed that she loved the rain and the monsoon. She would often enjoy and get wet in the rains while her way back home. While the journey would sure be pleasant, it was the beatings she wouldn’t be able to escape after coming home!

Sunayana Fozdar would get beaten up for getting wet in the rain. Oh well, it’s literally each one of us who would get scolded over the fear of falling sick! Just not that, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty also revealed that she loves gorging on ‘pakodas’ during the season!

Meanwhile, Sunayana previously opened up to us about being a part of TMKOC. “I’m more concentrating on my scenes, work on sets rather than how people are going to look at me. I used to be that student who would sit on the first bench in the classroom. My mindset regarding work is the same. I want to reach the sets on time, I want to be sure about my looks, get the scenes in advance. When I joined the show, I ignored the noises that were being made. There’s excitement but I don’t focus much on that because I want to stay grounded as a person & as an actor. That’s why I can be myself and maintain my sanity,” she shared.

