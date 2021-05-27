Dilip Joshi, who played the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is one of the most popular stars on Indian television. He is a fan favourite now but did you he had a long arduous journey to attain this popularity?

Joshi has appeared in several TV shows like Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, Sridevi starrer Malini Iyer and more. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films as well but many are unaware of it. After making it big in the TV industry, several Bollywood stars now come to his show to promote their films. So let’s take a look at his stint in Bollywood, and the lesser-known roles he portrayed in films with the biggest stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic musical film was the debut film for Salman Khan that made him a superstar today. But not many know that it was also the debut film for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi. He played the small role of househelp Ramu in the Rajshri Productions film. He was also seen impressing the milk-woman (Huma Khan as Gulabiya) in several scenes. He also appeared in the song “Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka”.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Joshi played the role of Bhola Prasad who was so innocent that he failed to understand his feelings for Salman Khan’s friend Rita (Sahila Chadha). However, later he did realize his feelings for her and she became ‘Shakuntala’ for him. He then recognized himself as King Dushyant. There were a lot of fun moments added to his scenes in the film.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Dilip Joshi played the role of a small-time gangster Sapney, who is an aid to Johnny Lever’s character Pappu Junior. Most of his portions were comic scenes and he only had few lines in the film.

One 2 Ka 4 (2001)

Joshi portrayed the role of Champak in this Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer. His role was of a caretaker of Jackie Shroff’s four kids after the latter gets killed.

Apart from this Dilip Joshi has played roles in movies like Khiladi 420 (2000), Firaaq (2008), Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge (2009), Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa (2002), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002) and What’s Your Raashee (2009).

Humraaz (2002)

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame played the role of Gauri Shankar, who worked at the office of Raj Singhania (Bobby Deol). Since he was the worshiper of Lord Shiva his dialogue and his look were revolved around it. His character was a funny one.

