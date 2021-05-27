Kartik Aaryan is making the headlines pretty often nowadays for either getting on board or walking out of films. While Kartik’s exit from Dharma Production’s Dostana 2, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh, reignited the outsider-insider debate, we now hear he has walked out of a film being made by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

As per a recent report, Kartik is believed to have opted out of a Red Chillies film that Ajay Bahl was helming. The film, tentatively titled Goodbye Freddie, also starred Katrina Kaif as the female lead. Read on to know why the actor has bid the project adieu.

While talking about Kartik exiting the film, a well-placed source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Kartik Aaryan was to feature in Ajay Bahl’s social comedy that was being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. However, the actor has now walked out of the project that was supposed to commence shoot in a few months.”

Talking about the reason behind Kartik Aaryan bidding adieu to the project, the insider said, “Apparently, creative differences developed between Kartik and the director Ajay Bahl due to which the actor decided on leaving the project. Kartik was not happy with the developed script as it was different from what was narrated to him as a one-liner plot.”

While this source claims’ creative differences,’ another trade source told the portal a different narrative. This insider said, “Kartik Aaryan had signed on with Red Chillies over two years ago. Recently Kartik shot for Dhamaka during the pandemic which was a thriller. Post shooting for Dhamaka, Kartik informed Red Chillies that he felt that doing another thriller so quickly would not be apt for his career. He requested to opt out and his request was considered. The parting was amicable between Kartik and Red Chillies.”

While the exact reason for the parting is still to be zeroed in on, the above-mentioned site noted that Kartik has returned the Rs 2 crore signing amount he was given for the project. As of now, the search is on for a new male lead to star opposite Katrina Kaif in this Ajay Bahl directorial.

